Marvin C. Pynaker

1945-2020

Marvin C. Pynaker, 74, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie, due to complications of Esophageal Cancer.

He was born on July 30, 1945, to the late Charles and Marion (Wienke) Pynaker.

He attended Mary D. Bradford High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Diane Adelsen. They were later married on April 3, 1965, and have been married for almost 55 years. The couple had two daughters, Sherry Ebener and Kim Rasch. Marvin also had three grandsons, Jacob and Jared Ebener and Andrew Rasch.

In his early years he was active in baseball and couples bowling leagues. Now retired, Marvin previously worked for Kenosha Auto Transport, Chrysler Rail Yard, and as a manager for Bulk Petroleum. For the last several years, he has been helping his son-in-law, Mike at M.A. Truck Parts, with delivering parts.

He spent his time outside in the garden or making jokes and getting into trouble with his grandsons. He also occupied himself by being a supporter for his grandsons' sports and school activities and driving them around. He also volunteered often for the Wisconsin Shores Challenger Softball leagues. For many years, Marvin and Diane would spend winters in Sarasota, Florida.

He leaves behind his wife, Diane; daughters, Sherry (Michael) Ebener and Kim Rasch; grandsons, Jacob and Jared Ebener and Andrew Rasch; sisters, Linda (Terry) Stanford and Brenda Waldow; and many other family members and friends.

Marvin was preceded in death by his stepmother, Marion; in-laws, Frank and Susie Rosenberg; and a son-in-Law, John Rasch.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, February 20th, at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

