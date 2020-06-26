Marvin D. Franti

1945 - 2020

Marvin D. Franti, age 75, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

He was born Ewen, MI on February 4, 1945, and was the son of the late Arne V. and Florence (Fors) Franti. Marvin was a 1963 graduate of Ewen Trout Creek High School.

On November 19, 1966, Marvin was united in marriage to Jean A. Bentkowski at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Sadly, Jean passed away on April 9, 2010.

Marvin was member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

He was employed with the Carpenters Union, he started his Apprenticeship with Holger-Paul Construction until 1984, then he was employed with State/Central Construction until his retirement in 2010.

Marvin was a member of the Carpenters, Local #161. He was an avid Packers fan, enjoyed wood working, playing lottery scratch offs, collecting coins, and meeting his breakfast club buddies weekly. Most of all, Marvin was a devoted family man who was delighted in spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren.

Marvin is survived by his children, Allan (Shelley) Franti, Karen (Greg) Czarnecki, Christine (Barry) O'Connell, and Duane (Lisa) Franti; his seven grandchildren, Jacob, Haley and Tyler Franti, Emily and Lauren Czarnecki, and Alivia Jean and Liam Franti; his great grandson, Nathan; and his siblings, Annette (Ronald) Haapala, Gordon (Brenda Franti) and Jeannette (Mark) Novak and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins especially Eleanor Soronon.

In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jean A. Franti; his son, Mark John Franti in infancy and his brother, Rodney Franti.

Funeral services honoring Marvin's life will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery. A visitation for Marvin will be held on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Alliance Inc./Hospice House, Brookside Care Center and the Cancer Treatment Centers of America for the care and compassion they provided Marvin.

