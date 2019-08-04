Marvin L. Halvorsen

Marvin L. Halvorsen, 84, of Kenosha, passed on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his home.

Born in Eau Claire, Wis. on May 4, 1935, he was the son of Leonard C. and Myrtle (Nesja) Halvorsen. He was a graduate of Eau Claire Memorial High School.

From 1953 until 1955, Marvin honorably served our country in the U.S. Marines.

After his military service, Marvin attended Duluth Business University. He received his Associate Degree in 1960.

In Ca. in 2006, he was united in marriage to Edralin "Lin" Esteban.

Marvin was employed with the Frost Company as a Cost Accountant.

Marvin was a member of the Kenosha Moose Lodge # 286 and he was a former member of the Kenosha Flying Airman. For over 20 years, Marvin spent much of his time tearing up the dance floor as a Country Dancer. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing.

Marvin had a huge personality, and he was very fun, outgoing and dependable. He was the life of the party and was known for telling many jokes.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Edralin "Lin" Halvorsen; his three children, Pamela (John) O'Connell, Melanie (Michael) Gentry and Julie (William) Chase; his grandchildren, Daniel (Stephanie Littner) O'Connell, Aaren (Bea Bogarelli) O'Connell, Ashley (Kacy) Kliment, Eric O'Connell, Ryann (Peter) Braun, Jensen Wohlgemuth and Benjamin Chase; two great grandchildren; his brother, Donald Halvorsen his sister, Caroleen Salter; many nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Jan Halvorsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his identical twin brother, Mervin.

Funeral Services honoring Marvin's life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Full military honors will follow. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

