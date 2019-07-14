Mary A. Rodriguez

Mary A. Rodriguez, 56, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Froedtert South KMCC.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1962, to the late Marilyn Montgomery and the father who raised her Harry Hamilton in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. She graduated from Gateway Technical College in 1983.

Mary was a computer operator and programmer for several years.

Mary enjoyed playing solitaire, painting, shopping, going to festivals and planning family get togethers.

Mary is survived by her sons Elmer Rodriguez Jr. of Tacoma, Wa. and Alejandro (Jennifer) Rodriguez Sr. of Waukegan, her father Harry Hamilton of Kenosha, her siblings Joanne (Montgomery) Harris, Edward Harris, Barbra Garrett and Vicky Launderville all of Kenosha and her grandchildren Nevaeh, Jordan, Jianna, Andre, Jalani, Atasha, Isaac, Natalia and Alejandro Jr.

Funeral Services for Mary will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the family.

