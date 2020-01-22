Mary A. Boutan

Mary A. Boutan, 76, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held on Friday, January 24th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church (2020 – 91st St.). Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials would be appreciated to the Kenosha Achievement Center.

Please see our website for a complete obituary.

3503 Roosevelt Road

Bruch Funeral Home

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Mary's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net