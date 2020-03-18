Kenosha News

Mary Ann (Ludwig) Brown

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Ludwig) Brown.
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Ann (Ludwig) Brown

1940 - 2020

RACINE - Mary Ann (nee: Ludwig) Brown, 79, passed away on Saturday March, 14, 2020 at Oakridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Funeral services for Mary Ann will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday March 19th, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Candi Evans officiating. Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday from 10 am until service time.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Mary Ann in a special way may direct memorials to The .

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.