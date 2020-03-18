Mary Ann (Ludwig) Brown

1940 - 2020

RACINE - Mary Ann (nee: Ludwig) Brown, 79, passed away on Saturday March, 14, 2020 at Oakridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Funeral services for Mary Ann will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday March 19th, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Candi Evans officiating. Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday from 10 am until service time.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Mary Ann in a special way may direct memorials to The .

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479