Mary Ann Fischbach
1932 - 2020
Mary Ann Fischbach, 88 years old of Wheatland, WI passed away peacefully Wednesday June 10, 2020 at the Bay at Burlington, Burlington, WI. She was born February 6, 1932 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Frank and Catherine (neé Allway) Lucas, moving to Twin Lakes, WI, and settling in Wheatland, WI in 1998. Before her retirement, Mary Ann had worked as a Bookkeeper at a Chicago based hospital, and as a bartender for over 40 years. Mary Ann was a staunch Republican and enjoyed watching Westerns, early classic American films, dining out, and traveling. On December 17, 1998 she married Harold Penrose Fischbach and he preceded her in death on November 28, 1999.

 Survivors include: her guardian Sarah (Jeffrey) Grabarec, Sarah and Jeff's daughters, Katherine and Molly; a nephew Wayne Bibergall; cousins: Beatrice Allway and Annie Aister, and many friends.

 Mary Ann's guardians and friends would like to sincerely thank the staff at the Bay at Burlington as well as Legacy Hospice for their conscientious, compassionate care. You all are true heroes. 

 Due to the CDC Guidelines and COVID-19 concerns, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Interment will be in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated in Mary Ann's memory. Please sign the online guest book for Mary Ann at: www.strangfh.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 11, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
