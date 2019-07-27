Mary Ann Gillings

Mary Ann Gillings, 75, of Winthrop Harbor, Ill. passed away Sunday July 21, 2019, at Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan, Ill.

She was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Kenosha, Wis. the daughter of the late Clarence Kuklenski and Helen (Norman) Scroggie.

Mary graduated from Bradford High School Class of 1961. On Oct. 17, 1964, she married Frederick Gillings in Waukegan, Ill. and they were happily married for 50 years until Fred's passing on March 31, 2015.

Mary worked a variety of jobs during her career; the local IGA in Winthrop Harbor, Omni Salon in Zion, and then ending her career at Whitesides Drapery in Zion working for over 20 years. She was a phenomenal sewer and enjoyed making custom draperies for her kids, clothes for her Grandchildren, flower girl dresses for the kids wedding or knitting an afghan for a family member or friend. She was an outstanding cook and baker and was always trying new recipes and sharing it with family and friends. Mary had wonderful neighbors which were some of her closet friends; her children send all their love and special thanks to Jean, Gloria, Matthew, Karen and Eric, and Cy and Wanda for everything you did for Mary; especially since the passing of Fred.

Survivors include: three children: Charles (Melissa Clausen) Gillings of Kenosha, Wis., Jeffery (Eileen) Gillings of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., and Sherry (Patrick) Bailey of Trevor, Wis; six grandchildren: Cameron, Dane, and Logan Gillings, MacKenzie and Bryce Bailey, and Savana (Austin) Ringler, a brother: Charles (Jean) Kuklenski of Kenosha, Wis; nieces Joanne and Jody and many other relatives and friends.

A special thank you to Officer Vines from the Winthrop Harbor Police Department and the numerous paramedics that provided extraordinary lifesaving efforts to Mary. We Thank YOU for the service to our community.

Services are private, Mt. Rest Cemetery, Newport Twsp., IL. Mary's children intend to hold a Celebration of Life gathering in the near future so that everyone can share with us their memories of Mary. Please sign the online guest book for Mary at www.strangfh.com.