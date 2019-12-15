Mary Ann Sopata

November 21, 1938 - December 9, 2019

Mary Ann Sopata, age 81, of Arbor Vitae, WI; formerly of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born in Chicago, IL on November 21, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Janik) Rosenmeier.

On May 18, 1963 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church, in Cicero, IL; she was united in marriage to Walter Sopata. They were blessed with two daughters and 47 years together. Sadly, Wally passed away on November 23, 2010.

Mary Ann was a wonderful and loving homemaker for her family. She was a former member of St. Therese Catholic Church where she taught CCD and worked in the office. After moving "up north", Mary Ann became a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff, WI.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting and cooking. She appreciated nature and the outdoors so much that she would be thrilled to see deer, fox or a bear come into the yard!

She is survived by her daughters, Annette Bernhardt and Barbara Sopata; her grandchildren, Christian (Alexis) Bernhardt and Andie Bernhardt; step grandchild, Nicholas (Alejandre) Bernhardt; great grandchildren, Isiah, Serenity, Faith, Gavin, Naomi, Sophia and Zoe Bernhardt and her siblings, Dorothy (John) Ondracek and William Rosenmeier, Jr.

Memorial Services honoring Mary Ann will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2020 91st Street, Kenosha. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, December 21st at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

