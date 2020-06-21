Mary Bernice (Bea) Smith

1922 - 2020

Mary Bernice (Bea) Smith died June 6, 2020. She was born in Coloma, WI on October 10, 1922 to the late Howard and Pearl (Gray) Smith. She graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Madison, WI as an RN. In 1944 she married Leland C. Smith who died in 2004. Bea worked in Kenosha, WI in a physician's office for over 20 years. They were dedicated members of Wesley United Methodist Church in Kenosha. In 2000 Bea and Lee retired and moved to Clearwater, FL where they were members of First United Methodist Church of Clearwater.

She always looked elegant, with a strong sense of style. Bea was a doting grandmother and loved to gather with her large family and with a great sense of humor often kept us all laughing. She was an avid reader, and also greatly enjoyed playing bridge. As her eyesight failed to the point where she could no longer play cards, she switched to a marble game where her competitive spirit earned her the name "Killer Bea."

She is survived by two children, Terry, Neenah, WI and Karen (Kiya) Smith Lachman, Portland, ME, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two brothers, Don, Coloma, WI and Lloyd, Fallon, NV. One sister, Dorothy Carter preceded her in death.

In her 97 years of life she made many friends and will be dearly missed by many people. Graveside services will be held at the Coloma Cemetery at a later date. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.