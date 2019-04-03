Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Bittner. View Sign

Mary Barbara Bittner



1936 - 2019



Mary Barbara Bittner, 82, of Kenosha passed away at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Wauwatosa. Barb was born on Dec. 10, 1936, in Kenosha to James and Cecilia (Martin) Simmons. She was educated in Kenosha area schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1954. Barb married David Bittner on Aug. 25, 1956, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She worked for several years as a pharmacy assistant at Walgreens, she was the assistant to the director of the Kenosha Special Olympics and she volunteered for many years with the Kenosha Special Olympics. Barb was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed the lunch meetings with the ladies. She was an avid reader, enjoying as many as 4-5 books a week, she loved the beach and traveling, enjoyed music, especially Elvis and she was a lifelong Packer and Cubs fan. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, David in 2017; her parents; two brothers, Thomas and William Simmons and two sisters, Catherine and Mary Simmons.



Barb is survived by, her son, Ron Bittner of Janesville; two daughters, Linda (Kevin) Nelson of Atlanta, Ga., and Mary Beth Bittner of Kenosha; six grandchildren, Melissa (Jonathan) Gailey, Cynthia (Josh) Mobley, Shelley (Weston) Hollor, Bryan Nelson, Cynthia Bittner and David Bittner; six great grandchildren, Niko, Hannah, Madison, McKenzie, James and Evelyn as well as nieces, nephews and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church (7307 – 40th Avenue). A visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to either Kenosha Achievement Center or to Kenosha Special Olympics would be appreciated.



Barb's family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Froedtert South Kenosha Campus for the excellent care they gave to her. They would also like to express how much she will be missed because in their family Barb was the foundation that kept everyone together. She will be deeply missed.







Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations



Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director



3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667



www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com





Funeral Home Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner

3016 75th Street

Kenosha , WI 53142

(262) 653-0667 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Special Olympics Return to today's Obituaries for Kenosha News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close