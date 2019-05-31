Mary Jane "MJ" Blank

1926 - 2019

On Friday, May 24, 2019, Mary Jane Blank, a lifetime resident of Kenosha and loving mother of four children passed away at the age of 92.

Born in Kenosha, on Nov. 13, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Violet (Fonk) Loewen. On Jan. 4, 1947, she married Earl F. Blank at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in 1998.

Mary Jane worked at the First National Bank where she met her loving husband of 52 years. She worked as an Emergency Room secretary at Kenosha Memorial Hospital for many years before her retirement.

Mary Jane lead a full and active life. She was a very kind and fun-loving person with a wonderful sense of humor and was a good storyteller. Family always came first for her. She was a loving and supportive mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a light in all our lives.

An avid reader, who enjoyed working crossword puzzles, cooking, sharing new recipes, dark chocolate and a good cup of coffee. Springtime was her favorite time of year. She enjoyed her garden and watching the birds nest in the houses she provided for them.

She had a strong faith in God, always supported her parish and was a Member of the Inner Wheel. For many years, like a true warrior, she battled cancer along with other illnesses with dignity and grace. Mary Jane lived at home with the support of her family until her final days at Hospice House.

Survivors include her children, Linda (Bill) Mars of Kenosha, Kriss Blank of Kenosha, Peco (Andy) Philip of Pound Ridge, N.Y., and Rick (Annette) Blank of Saline, Mich.; grandchildren, Jason (Robin) Mars, Michael (Kristen) Mars, Nicole (Jeff) Kronenberg, Josh (Rose) Philip, Stephanie (Lars) Blank-Myrabo, and Alexandria Blank; great-grandchildren; Madeline Grace and Ava Faith Mars; Tyler and Dylan Kronenberg: Grant and Ryan Philip. Siblings, Robert (Kay) Loewen of Kenosha, Donald (Emily) Loewen of Kenosha, Joan Sweeney of New Berlin, Wis., Delores (Gayle) Flake of Everett, Wash., and sister-in-law, Sue Loewen of Kenosha.

In addition to her family she is survived by her dear friend Gerald Poltrock.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Richard Loewen.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to doctors David Knight and Wendel Friedl for their compassionate care.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday June 2, at Proko Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday June 3, at St. James Catholic Church, 5804 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha followed by a private entombment at All Saints Cemetery-Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a family memorial to be used in the future.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533