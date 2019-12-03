Mary C. Benisch

1920-2019

Mary C. Benisch, 99 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.

She was born September 24, 1920, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Frank and Jennie (Serpe) Fata. Mary was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Kenosha High School. She went on to work for American Motors until her marriage to D.R. Hutchison on November 15, 1950. He preceded her in death November 26, 1966.

On February 20, 1968, she married Henry D. Benisch and together they owned and operated Better Glass Co. until their retirement in 1977. Henry preceded her in death on August 9, 2001.

Mary was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Kenosha, where she was a member of the Ladies Society. She was also a member of the Catholic Woman's Club, the Kenosha Symphony League, St. Catherine's Hospital Auxiliary, the Kenosha Woman's Club, lifetime member of the Kenosha Alumni Association, and former member of the Quota Club. Mary was a Friend of the Library, a Friend of the Museum and for a number of years she volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Amelia "Millie" Cespuglio.

A special thank you to the late Dr. A. John Capelli, M.D. and Mark Peterson, P.A. for their compassionate care.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Kenosha. Friends are invited to gather at 10:30 a.m. before Mass. Interment was private in St. James Cemetery, Kenosha. Omit flowers. Memorial contributions to Heart of the Nation (Mass for shut-ins), P.O. Box 14428, Milwaukee, WI 53214, Mount Carmel Preschool, 1919 54th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140, or The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144 are appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.