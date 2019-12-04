Kenosha News

Mary C. Benisch (1920 - 2019)
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Kenosha, WI
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Mary C. Benisch

1920-2019

Mary C. Benisch, 99 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Kenosha. Friends are invited to gather at 10:30 a.m. before Mass. Interment was private in St. James Cemetery, Kenosha. Omit flowers. Memorial contributions to Heart of the Nation (Mass for shut-ins), P.O. Box 14428, Milwaukee, WI 53214, Mount Carmel Preschool, 1919 54th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140, or The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144 are appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Dec. 4, 2019
