Mary C. Benisch
1920-2019
Mary C. Benisch, 99 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Kenosha. Friends are invited to gather at 10:30 a.m. before Mass. Interment was private in St. James Cemetery, Kenosha. Omit flowers. Memorial contributions to Heart of the Nation (Mass for shut-ins), P.O. Box 14428, Milwaukee, WI 53214, Mount Carmel Preschool, 1919 54th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140, or The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144 are appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.
