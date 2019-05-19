Mary J. Caroll

1928 - 2019

Mary Carroll, 90, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday May 15, 2019, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's.

Mary was born on June 8, 1928, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Tillie (Kiec) Woloszynek. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. She married Ignatz Krifka on Jan. 25, 1947, in Kenosha. After Ignatz's passing in 1955, she married Francis Carroll on July 9, 1960, in Kenosha. Mary loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid gardener, baker, and for many years enjoyed volunteering and actively participating at St. Mark Catholic Church and the Shalom Center.

Mary is survived by her son, John L. Krifka of Deerfield, Ill.; grandchildren, Michelle (Sean) Staniec, Michael Krifka, Jeremy Krifka, and Meredith Krifka; great grandchildren, Kaia, Owen, Jack, and Hadley; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary was preceded in death by her son, James A. Krifka, her husbands, Ignatz Krifka and Francis Carroll, brothers, Steve and Felix Woloszynek and sister, Genevieve Brandofina.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7207 14th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53143, from 10 a,m, until 11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m..

