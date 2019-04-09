Dr. Michael J. Rizzo

1951 - 2019

Dr. Michael James Rizzo, 67, lifelong resident of Kenosha, entered into eternal life with his brother, Dr. Vincent C. Rizzo, and sister-in-law, Mary Rizzo, due to injuries from a tragic car accident on Friday, April 5, 2019.

He was born in Kenosha on Dec. 15, 1951, the son of the late Corradino and Ida (Paura) Rizzo.

Mike graduated from St. Joseph High School, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Medical School.

Mike was a family practitioner at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha for over 20 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, the American Medical Association, and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He enjoyed taking continuing education courses in order to provide his patients with the best care possible. He loved going out to dinner with his family and spending time in Chicago with friends.

He is survived by his brother, Gerald Rizzo, of Kenosha; nieces and nephews: Catherine (Ronald Fliess) Koessl of Pleasant Prairie, Dr. Vincent M. (Louisa) Rizzo of Pleasant Prairie, John (Laura) Rizzo of Shorewood, WI, and Janet (Ryan) Duemke of Hartland, WI; and four great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, at Proko Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, with a prayer service at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Vincent's Online Memorial Book at: