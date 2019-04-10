Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Catherine Rizzo. View Sign

Mary Catherine Rizzo

1944 - 2019

Our loving mother, Mary Catherine (Fulmer) Rizzo, 74, of Kenosha joined the angels to sing in Heaven on April 6, 2019, due to injuries from a tragic car accident.

She was born on Nov. 26, 1944, and married the love of her life, Dr. Vincent C. Rizzo, on (the rainy day of) June 29, 1968.

Mary graduated from St. Joseph's High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing, where she received her license as a registered nurse. She later returned to school to receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UW-Milwaukee. She worked as a registered nurse at St. Catherine's Hospital for 10 years and at Hospitality Manor Nursing Home for 20 years. She continued to spend the next 16 years (a few too many as far as she was concerned) as an office assistant with her husband at their dental office in Kenosha.

Her beautiful smile was seen around town while she was socializing with friends, spending time at her knitting and crocheting club, or singing with the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Choir and Riverport Chorus. She was also a longtime member and past president of the Alliance of the Wisconsin Dental Association. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Robert C. and Mary (Hammond) Fulmer of Kenosha. She entered into Eternal Life with her husband of 50 years, Vincent, and brother-in-law, Dr. Michael Rizzo.

She was so proud of her children: Catherine (Ronald Fliess) Koessl of Pleasant Prairie, Dr. Vincent M. (Louisa) Rizzo of Pleasant Prairie, John (Laura) Rizzo of Shorewood, WI, and Dr. Janet (Ryan) Duemke of Hartland, WI and grandchildren: Vinny Rizzo, Roman Duemke, Bianca Rizzo, and Ramsey Duemke. She was looking forward to the addition of two more grandchildren by the end of the year: Gianni Michael Rizzo and Mary Duemke.

She loved her eight siblings: Robert (Mary) Fulmer of Florissant, MO, Jody (Dennis) Smith of Cape Coral, FL, Elizabeth (Michael) Houlihan of Kenosha, Thomas Fulmer of Kenosha, John (Patricia) Fulmer of Madison, WI, Janet (Lawrence) Konkel of Waukesha, WI, Dr. James (Pamela) Fulmer of Kenosha, and Lori (Terence) Finnegan of Washington, NJ, and brother-in-law, Gerald Rizzo. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, at Proko Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13th, with a prayer service at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be greatly appreciated.



