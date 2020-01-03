Mary Collier Hackett Rushmore

October 18,1937 - November 28, 2019

Mary Collier Hackett Rushmore, age 82, passed away peacefully early Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida surrounded by family after a 10-year battle with ovarian cancer. Born on October 18,1937, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Varnam and Ruth Gregory Hackett.

Mary was born in St. Louis, Missouri and after a short year in Denver, Colorado, the family settled in Kenosha, Wisconsin where Mary graduated from Kenosha High School in 1955. During her high school years, swimming provided her with many accolades to include attending the Olympic trials. Mary graduated with her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Northwestern University in 1961.

As she began her nursing career, she met Thomas Conrad Rushmore. They wed on September 15, 1962 and set out to create a life together in Mobile, Alabama. She continued caring for the sick as a Registered Nurse with her speciality in intravenous therapies.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother enjoying life by being an avid runner and tennis player, antique enthusiast, sport and animal fanatic, and creative with a needle and thread.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Thomas Conrad Rushmore; their three children Paige Rushmore (Ben) French of Gainesville, FL, Thomas L. (Lindsay) Rushmore of Bradenton, FL and Elizabeth Rushmore (Niccolo) Maltinti of New York City; one brother, Clifford (Lou) Hackett of Sugarland, TX; four grandchildren Elizabeth and Madelyn French of Gainesville, FL and Adam and Olivia Rushmore of Bradenton, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 1603 SW 122nd Street, Gainesville, FL 32607. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to "Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation", PO Box 23827, Tampa, FL 33623-3827 in memory of Mary (research).