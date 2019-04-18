Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Doherty.

Mary A. Doherty

1937 - 2019

Mary Anastasia Doherty, 81, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Mary, was born to Cajetan "Clayton" and Josephine (Gburkowski) Czarnecki on Oct. 13, 1937, in Kenosha, Wis. She attended St. Casimir Catholic school, Washington Junior High and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School with the Class of 1956. On May 9, 1959, she was married to the love of her life William T. Doherty at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Kenosha, Wis. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage and their four loving children.

Mary worked at Kenosha Memorial Hospital for 20 years as a Nurses Aide and later as a home caregiver. She then worked at Brookside Nursing Home for 13 years until her retirement. Mary was a devout Catholic and firm believer in the power of prayer. Mary was a member of St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church where she was a member of the former Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the Catholic Women's Club. Mary loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid baker and enjoyed baking for all special occasions. Mary will be remembered most for her love and compassion towards others.

Mary is survived by her beloved children, Barbara (Robert J.) Ziccarelli, William (Elizabeth) Doherty Jr., John (Melinda) Doherty and Joan (Geoffrey) Miller; nine grandchildren Theresa (Brian) Golwitzer, Shawn (Laisa) Lillie, William G. Doherty, Katelyn Miller, Andrew Doherty, Michelle (Jason) Leindecker, Angela Ziccarelli, Amanda Doherty and Thomas Doherty; four great-grandchildren Frank Wells, Sandra Golwitzer, Anastasia Golwitzer and Renner Leindecker. She is further survived by her sister in-laws Donna Czarnecki, Janice Czarnecki, Kristine Czarnecki and Phyllis Wachowiak as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, her brothers Edmund, Henry, Thomas, George and Lawrence; her sister Antoinette "Toni" Aulozzi; as well as four brothers in infancy Cajetan, Cyril, Marion and Anthony; her in-laws George and Irene (Witkowski) Doherty, brother in-laws James Doherty and Louis Aulozzi; sister in-laws Helen Czarnecki, Ann Doherty, and Eileen Doherty; and three grandchildren Sandra Ziccarelli, Robin Miller and Sarah Lillie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday April 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Kenosha. (2020-91st Street) Visitation with the family will take place on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667