Mary Doyle Rafferty

Mary Rafferty, a former Kenoshan, died peacefully surrounded by family on October 12, 2019 following a brief illness.

Born April 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Coletta Doyle. Mary was educated in Sparta schools and graduated from Marquette University's College of Journalism. She was united in marriage to Dr. Hugh Rafferty on December 10, 1955, in La Crosse.

A resident of Kenosha from 1961 to 1993, she was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church, where she was elected to the first parish council in 1973 and taught religious education for many years. She wrote and edited materials for various community organizations and found volunteer opportunities in many areas, often involving her children's activities.

An avid reader, Mary enjoyed her book club and the satisfaction of solving crosswords and other word puzzles on a daily basis. She was a formidable foe on the Scrabble board yet never gloated over her many triple-word scores. Long before e-mail, she was in the habit of keeping in touch with old school classmates and other friends through handwritten letters, a practice that continued throughout her life. When she met a new friend at an inn in Ireland, the two began a 16-year exchange of letters across the Atlantic.

Mary followed all Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers, but her heart belonged to the University of Notre Dame. Her passion for the Irish was an inheritance from her father, a student at the university during the time of legendary coach Knute Rockne. She remembered being taught as a young child the names of the fabled Four Horsemen of Notre Dame football. Tennis was a passion she shared with her children and husband.

Mary and her husband lived in Hartford in retirement and in Milwaukee since 2015.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Hugh Rafferty; a son, Hugh Patrick (Tina) Rafferty, Kenosha; daughters Brigid Rafferty, Chicago; Ellen (Bob) Renick, Franklin; Elizabeth Rafferty, Milwaukee; and Sheila (Paul) Beck, Wauwatosa. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren Joe (Yvonne), Andy (Danielle) and John Renick; Christopher and Erin Mary Hughes; Madeline and Owen

Rafferty; Ian and Lauren Beck; and great-grandchildren Penelope, Ainsley and Cole Renick. Mary is further survived by sisters Eileen (the late Jack) Knothe, LaCrosse; Jeanne (the late Bob) Salmon, Peabody, MA; and a brother, J. Patrick (Carlyn) Doyle, McComb, MS. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Audrey Rafferty and Rita Bistrick, both of Kenosha, and many nieces and nephews.

Mary's family is grateful for the kindness and care of Dr. Soryal Soryal, the staff of Vitas Hospice and Clement Manor Clare Suites.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7117 14th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53143, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy or Literacy Services of Wisconsin would be appreciated.

