Mary E. Jackson

Mary E. Jackson, 85, of Delavan died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Monday at the church.

MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.