Mary E. Maki

Mary E. Maki, age 98, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Brookside Care Center.

She is survived by her children, Clarence (Alice) Maki, Raymond Maki, Marilyn Plaistrow, Ginger Maki, Gloria Riley and Judy (Greg) Nelson; her fifteen grandchildren; her thirty-nine great grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services honoring Mary's life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends for Mary will be held on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained, and we encourage those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com