Mary Frances Bullamore Mary Frances Bullamore, 84, formerly of Kenosha, late of Menomonee Falls, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at The Auberge at Oak Village. Private burial will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held at a later date. Please see our website for a complete obituary. Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home 6019 – 7th Ave. Kenosha, WI 53143 262-654-2136 Online Memorial Book www.hansen-lendmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 10, 2020.