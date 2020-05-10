Mary Frances Bullamore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances Bullamore Mary Frances Bullamore, 84, formerly of Kenosha, late of Menomonee Falls, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at The Auberge at Oak Village. Private burial will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held at a later date. Please see our website for a complete obituary. Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home 6019 – 7th Ave. Kenosha, WI 53143 262-654-2136 Online Memorial Book www.hansen-lendmanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Green Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home
6019 Seventh Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53143
262-654-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved