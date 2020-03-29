Mary Frances Vestino

November 6, 1920 - March 26, 2020

On March 26, 2020, our dear mother, Mary Frances Vestino passed away peacefully.

She was born on Saturday, November 6, 1920 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Francesco and Doratea Cairo. Mary graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and pursued business school training after her graduation.

On October 11, 1941 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kenosha, she married Louis R. Vestino who preceded her in death in 1979.

Mary was a devoted mother and homemaker. Whatever she decided to do she did extremely well. She was an amazing cook and was very adept to many craft items. She also became an active member of the Association for Retarded Citizens and was a longtime supporter of the Kenosha Achievement Center.

She was the beloved mother to Janna Waldeck (Dr. Edward) of Racine, WI, Dorathea Vestino-Brooks (James) of Baltimore, MD, Lori Vestino (deceased in 2005), and Richard Vestino, of Kenosha; grandmother to Dana DeArmond of Racine, WI, and Wade (Annie) DeArmond of Franklin, WI; great grandmother to Marin and Everett DeArmond of Franklin, WI.

Funeral Services honoring Mary's life will be held privately. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218-79th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the incredible staff at Brookside Care Center who provided a wonderful quality of life for Mary the past three years.

