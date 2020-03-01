Mary H. Wirch

September 3, 1948 - February 23, 2020

Mary H. Wirch, 71, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 3, 1948 in Monticello, AK; she grew up in Texas and Iowa, but considered Lost Nation, IA to be her hometown. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Edwin and Margaret (Wright) Hancock. She graduated from Millikin University and earned her Master's degree from National Louis University. She moved to Kenosha in 1970.

On June 24, 1972, she married Robert Wirch in Waukon, IA in a little white church on a hill.

She was employed by the Waukegan School District as an art teacher for 34 years until her retirement in 2005.

Mary was an active member of The First Presbyterian Church of Kenosha. She sang in their choir for over 40 years and enjoyed helping with many groups and events. She was an outstanding volunteer at Kemper Center, and for ten years she loved helping decorate the Durkee Mansion in 1860s Christmas themes.

She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Wirch; two children David Wirch of Ridgewood, NY and Julia (Thomas Calkins III) Wirch of Twin Lakes, WI; and four siblings, Hugh Hancock, Susan (Robert) Noth, Sarah (Jerry Hergert) Hancock, and Eileen (Scott) Mabee. She is further survived by many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mary's family was very important to her and she cherished their time spent together.

Mary believed strongly in the power of decency, compassion, and inclusion; she enriched those she knew and tried to add a little beauty wherever she went.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at The First Presbyterian Church of Kenosha, 1803 83rdStreet, Kenosha, WI 53143 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Welcome Center would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Mary's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com