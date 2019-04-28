Mary Jo Hartnell

1943 - 2019

Mary Jo Hartnell, 75, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Casa Del Mare.

Born in Kenosha on May 31, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Lucille (Hanson) Lindner and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1961.

On May 18, 1963, she married Ronald Cyril Hartnell in Kenosha.

Mary Jo loved doing crafts, cardinals, and Disney, but most of all, she enjoyed anything having to do with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Ron Hartnell; three daughters, Cathy (John) Delaney, Lori (Dave) Wermske, and Sandi (John) Lininger; a brother, Bob (Deb) Lindner; seven grandchildren, Corey (Stephanie) Delaney, Kyle (Olivia Jurgella) Delaney, Cody (Sanae) Delaney, Megan (Brandon Mueller) Wermske, Justin Wermske, Emily Lininger, and AJ Lininger; four great-grandchildren, Brenden Delaney, Logan Delaney, Aidan Delaney, and Heath Jurgella; a sister-in-law, Jan (Al) Billings; and two brothers-in-law, Brian (Ann) Hartnell, and Bruce Hartnell. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and her cats, Macy and Charlie.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Donna Jutrzonka, Ronald Lindner, James Lindner, Harold Lindner, Richard Lindner, and Linda Hoecherl.

Mary Jo's family would like to give a special thanks to Casa Del Mare, especially Abbey Boero and Jenny Hutchins, and all the staff on the second floor for all of their care over the last ten months that made all the difference in the world.

In keeping with Mary Jo's wishes, there will be no services because she said that she would haunt the family if they did. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Casa Del Mare in her memory.

