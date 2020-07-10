1/1
Mary Irene Dersnah
Mary Irene Dersnah

Mary Irene Dersnah, age 82, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Born in Bruce Crossing, Michigan; she was the daughter of the Chester and Dorothy (Pietila) Allen.

On April 5, 1980 she married James Dersnah.

Mary was in administration at St. Catherine's Hospital, retiring after 38 years of service.

A member of the Pleasant Prairie Baptist Church; Mary enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was a wonderful baker, famous for her delicious desserts. Spending time with her family is what she really cherished.

Mary is survived by her husband, James; her children, Lynnette (Mark) Galisdorfer, Eric (Sandra) Juopperi, and Phillip Juopperi; her step-children, Shelley (Marty) Morelli, Deborah Dersnah and Donald (Lauren) Dersnah; 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and her sister, Elizabeth Linnemann.

A visitation for Mary will be on Saturday, July 11th from 10a.m. until noon at Pleasant Prairie Baptist Church, 12323 Green Bay Road. Service will be private. Masks are required for the visitation and the service.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Pleasant Prairie Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
