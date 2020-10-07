Mary Irene Hinz

1933-2020

Mary Hinz, 87, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on January 20, 1933 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Wilson and Catherine (Savaglio) Dezoma. Mary married John Hinz on March 15, 1958. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School. She was employed at Racine County as a nursing assistant for many years. Mary was a member of Saint Mary's Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included reading, painting, golfing, but most of all spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: John Hinz, Mike (Sylvia) Hinz, Pete Hinz of Pleasant Prairie and Nancy Hinz of North Carolina; sisters: Diane (Larry) Williams and Christine (Gene) Marema of Kenosha; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John, brothers, Wilson, Mike, and Joe, and sister, Tanya.

A visitation will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10:00AM-12:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 Noon. Burial Green Ridge Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, facemasks are required to enter the building.

