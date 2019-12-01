Mary Jane Sniatynski

November 25,1932 - November 24, 2019

Mary Jane Sniatynski, age 86 of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Villa at Lincoln Park in Racine; surrounded by her loving family.

Born on November 25,1932, in Mount Morris, MI, she was daughter of the late William R. and Bernice (Nickel) Jones. She graduated from Manistique High School, Class of '49.

On April 25, 1952 at St. Casimir Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Donald J. Sniatynski. They were blessed with three children and 63 years of marriage.

She retired from Kenosha Memorial Hospital working many years in the business office; retiring in 1992.

Mary Jane loved the summers they spent at their home in Gould City, MI on Milakokia Lake. She was well traveled and loved going on adventures with her family. She enjoyed baking especially her famous banana bread that she often baked for her friends and family. Her passion was reading fictional literature where she could spend hours engaged in her reading. She also enjoyed watching Hallmark Movies but most importantly she loved spending time with her family.

Mary Jane will be deeply missed by her three children, Susan (Gary) Pagliaroni, Greg (Susan Haubrich) Sniatynski and Karen (William) Jacobs; five grandchildren, Brian (Jenny Fredericks) Pagliaroni, Tracy Pagliaroni and Stephanie (Dan) Pagliaroni-Awkerman , Jennifer (Jamie) Sniatynski – Pulchinski and Kelly (Andy Newman) Jacobs; eight great grandchildren, Anthony, Mateo, Massimo, Gia, Olivia, Nico, Vivian and Carter. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Nelson.

Along with her parents and husband, Donald; Mary Jane was preceded in death by her sister Anna Mae Keys and her brother, Richard Jones.

Funeral Services honoring Mary Jane's life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 6th from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com