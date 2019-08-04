Mary Jane Sorensen

1928 - 2019

Mary Jane Sorensen, 90, of Kenosha, entered the gates of heaven peacefully on August 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.

Born on October 31, 1928, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe "Joseph" and Rose (Covelli) Turco. A lifelong resident, she was educated in local schools. She went on to attend Ray-Vogue College of Design in Chicago, commuting via train every day.

On August 19, 1950, she married Kenneth Donald Sorensen at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2018, after 68 years of marriage.

Jane was employed as a seamstress at Jockey International for many years and was known to make her own fashion clothing and jackets. Primarily, Jane was a homemaker for her beloved children.

Aside from fashion, she enjoyed designing gingerbread houses, making other holiday décor, lifeguarding in her younger years, going on walks, working out, making jam, baking, traveling internationally – especially to Italy, having coffee with her friends, and above all else, caring for her wonderful family. She was a member at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Survivors include her children, Pam (Pablo) Ortiz, Diana (Scott) DeVincentis, Steve (Anna) Sorensen, and Terri Golden; six grandchildren, Jonathan, Michael, Lindsay, Taylor, Natalie, and Sofia; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Matthew, and Ruby; a brother, Guy Turco; and two sisters, Laura Burke and Janet (Ewald) Weiss.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6th, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. when prayers will commence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 2224 45th St., at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family.

