Mary Jo Renzoni, 73, originally from Kenosha, born March 1, 1946, unexpectedly passed away at her home in Tampa, Fla., on March 23, 2019. She was the only child of Joseph and Mary Renzoni. Educated in Kenosha schools, she graduated in 1964 from St. Joseph High School and in 1968 from St. Teresa's College in Winona, Minn. She moved to Florida in 1968, where she was employed at Tampa General Hospital; then employed by the VA Hospital as a medical technologist for over 40 years. She will be missed by her many cousins and friends both in Wisconsin and Florida. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on May 25, at St. George Cemetery.





