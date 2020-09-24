1/1
Mary (Robertshaw) Johnson
1927 - 2020
Mary died peacefully in her apartment on June 22, 2020, in Mequon, Wisconsin, where she had lived for the past two and one half-years, of natural causes.

She was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on November 4,1927 to the late Nina (Bright) and Porter Robertshaw. She was also preceded in death by a sister Dorothy (Robertshaw) Dibble, her husband Jack E. Johnson and a son Charles H. (Bethany) Johnson of Madison. She was a 1946 graduate of Kemper Hall, and a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church, both of Kenosha, Wisconsin

Mary is survived by a son Jeffery C. (Elizabeth) Johnson of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Grandchildren Alexander (Jessica) Johnson, Abigale Johnson and Alice Johnson, all of Madison Wisconsin; and, a nephew John Thomas (Jeanne)Dibble, PhD, of Spring, Texas and niece Mary Beth Dibble (Paul, PhD) Haubrich of Bayside, Wisconsin.

Mary spent most of her life in Kenosha and with a few years in Lavonia, Michigan when her husband was employed there with American Motors; after his death she served several years as a secretary at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha. She was an avid pinochle card game player, enjoyed watching sports on television and a wonderful cookie baker. For the Christmas holidays she would bake hundreds of a large variety of cookies for family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later-date.



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 24, 2020.
