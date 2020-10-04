Mary Josephine Schmidt

1927-2020

Mary Josephine Schmidt, 93, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Kenosha, on September 10, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Margaret (Ryan) Andersen. She was educated in local schools and went on to graduate from the Patricia Stevens Career College in Chicago.

On July 21, 1962, she married Robert Charles Schmidt at St. Scholastica Church. He preceded her in death on March 30, 1998.

Mary dedicated her life to being a homemaker and caring for her children. She loved to cook and would kick you out of her kitchen if you tried to cook yourself. Going up north to the cabins and spending time watching nature was a favorite.

Survivors include her three children, Michael Robert, Charles Henry, and Joan Marie Schmidt; a grandson, Robert Thomas Lynch; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by five brothers, Andy, Bart, Don, Gene, and Paul Andersen.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 9th, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 2020 91st Street, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Facial coverings are required to attend all services.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Mary's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com