Mary L. Carpentier

1937 - 2019

Mary L. Carpentier, 81, of Kenosha, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee.

A resident of Kenosha for the last 10 years, moving from Des Plaines, IL after 45 years and growing up in North Aurora, IL, she was born on August 24, 1937. She was the daughter of the late James E. and Ceila (Millen) Hettinger. She attended local schools in North Aurora and attended Madonna High School in Aurora, IL.

On August 8, 1959, at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Aurora, IL, she was united in marriage to Ronald Carpentier. They were blessed with almost 60 years of marriage.

Mary Lou was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, worked for GTE Directories, Mt. Prospect, IL and Gatewood Crane Co., Arlington Heights, IL for many years. She cherished being a homemaker for her family; a devoted wife and mother. She loved puzzle making, enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren. Mary Lou was an avid Cubs fan.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Ron of Kenosha; her three children, Michelle A. Schranz of St. Louis, MO, Mark A. Carpentier of Palatine, Il and Timothy M. Carpentier and daughter in law, Lora (McManama) Carpentier of Mount Pleasant, WI; her sisters, Ceil Woodward, Indianapolis, IN; Alice (Robert) Lee, Batavia, IL; Donna (David) Medernach, Aurora, IL; 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, the date to be determined.

Mary Lou's family would like to thank the wonderful Aurora Neuroscience Innovation Institute team at St. Luke's Hospital, Milwaukee and the doctors and nurses in the Neuro-Surgical Intensive Care Unit (2L NICU).

