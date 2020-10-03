Mary Louise Knigge

1924 - 2020

Mary Louise Knigge, age 95, of Salem, Wis., went home to our Lord and Savior after passing away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, following a short stay at Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, Wis. As fate would have it, Mary Lou left for Heaven on what would have been her 76th wedding anniversary to her husband Lloyd Knigge. Lloyd proceed her in death on January 17, 1994.

Mary Louise Berkebile entered this world on December 10, 1924, in Kantner, Pa., the seventh of eight children born to the late Martha "Jennie" (Wolford) and William Berkebile. With her passing, the chapter in the book of life turns to a new page as Mary Lou was the last of her siblings to walk this earth.

A 1942 graduate of Somerset High School in Somerset, Pa., Mary Lou met her future husband Lloyd while working as a waitress at the historic Hot Shoppe Restaurant in Washington, D.C. during the depths of World War II. At the time, Lloyd was enlisted in the U.S. Navy. In his work for the National Bureau of Standards, Lloyd helped develop the first guided missiles deployed by the U.S. military. The couple wed on September 29, 1944, in Mary Lou's hometown.

Following the war, the couple settled in Wisconsin's Kenosha County and began a career as dairy farmers. A woman of great conviction throughout her entire life, Mary Lou enrolled in the Racine-Kenosha Teachers College and graduated in its final class in 1970. She later completed another college degree at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1976. As Mary Lou completed her college homework alongside her own children, she taught them through deeds to take a big leap into something new and to embrace the changes in life. As a result of her continuing education, Mary Lou transitioned from serving as a cook at Brighton Elementary School to a teacher at the Trevor State Graded School in Kenosha County for 17 years. But make no mistake, Mary Lou's love for cooking never faded as she transitioned to the classroom.

Baking, cards, and golf were among her favorite activities. A talented scratch cook, Mary Lou's pies and homemade donuts drew frequent visits from family and friends. For those breaking bread in person, a kiss, a meal prayer, and a great home cooked meal was always part of Mary Lou's dining experience. She frequently donated her baked delicacies to a variety of fund raisers.

Grandchildren often found their hands making multiple entries to the famed cookie jar after riding three-wheeled bikes at Grandma Knigge's retirement retreat in Lakeland, Fla. A consummate teacher, card games were the "teacher's aide" for Mary Lou as she taught grandchildren memory, math, and the art of telling a good story. Among the favorite card games were Sheepshead, Euchre, 31, Pinochle and Gin Rummy.

It's at that home in the Sunshine State that Mary Lou and Lloyd shared their golden years. Golf ranked as a top pastime. Before purchasing any new car, the couple made sure both sets of golf clubs fit into the trunk. The "Old Blue" at Wisconsin's Brighton Dale and the Reservation in Florida were among their preferred golf courses. During her decades-long golfing career, Mary Lou was lucky enough to have two holes in one. At the age of 94, she came within one golf stroke of achieving the remarkable feet of scoring half her age in nine holes of golf.

Above all, Mary Lou loved her family. She handcrafted and gave each grandchild embroidered pillowcases upon their marriage. A baby blanket soon followed for the great grandchildren. Mary Lou was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lakeland, Fla., and Zion Evangelical Lutheran in Bristol.

Survivors include Leroy "Bill" Knigge (Rose) of Salem; Charles Pete Knigge (Theo) of Omro; Rebecca "Becky" (Marvin) Gutzman of Rio; Phillip "Phil" Knigge of Kansasville, Emily (James) Uhlenhake of Salem. Eleven grandchildren include: Kelly Steelman (Christopher) of Waukesha, Mark Knigge (Alicia) of Waukesha, Krista Knigge (Corey Geiger) of Mukwonago, Charlie Knigge of Omro, Mary Knigge (Brian Mano) of Falls Church, Va., Ellen Andrews (Bryan) of Brodhead, Matthew Gutzman (Staci) of Rio, John Gutzman (Ashtyn) of Rio, Patrick Uhlenhake (Jean) of Horicon, Naomi Bernstein (Andy "Bernie") of DeForest, Hannah Steen (Adam) of Racine. Among the 18 great grandchildren are: Brady Heisman, Melissa (Kyle) Berger, Austin, Nick and Caden Steelman, Evan and Finn Knigge, Jacob Knigge, Cooper and Jolene Mano, Mickaelynn Andrews, Luke and Lexus Gutzman, Nathaniel and Ian Uhlenhake, Lorelei and Nora Bernstein, and Ella and Abigail Steen. Two great, great grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her mother- and father-in-law, Alma (Thurwell) and Leroy Knigge, and seven siblings – Elizabeth Dryburg, Ruth Braucher, Robert Berkebile, Dorothy "Dot" Koontz, William "Dean" Berkebile, Charles "Pete" Berkebile, and Janet Schaffer. In addition, numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law proceeded her in death.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Monday, October 5 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7931 200th Ave. Bristol, WI 53104. A Christian service will start at noon and also be livestreamed from the Strang Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Bristol-Paris Cemetery. Friends may also sign Mary Lou's online guestbook at www.strangfh.com. For more information, please call: 847-395-4000.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in the name of Mary Lou Knigge to either Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7931 200th Avenue, Bristol, WI 53104.