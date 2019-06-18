Mary M. Oliak

1980 - 2019

Mary Oliak, 39, of Kenosha passed away unexpectedly on Thursday June 13, 2019 at her home.

Mary was born on February 17, 1980 in Kenosha, the daughter of James & Janet (Black) Oliak. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Mary was employed as a waitress throughout the years. Her hobbies included spending time with her family & friends.

Survivors include her father, James Oliak of Kenosha; and many other family & friends. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Janet.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 3-4:00PM, with memorial services to follow at 4:00PM.

