Mary M. Oliak
1980 - 2019
Mary Oliak, 39, of Kenosha passed away unexpectedly on Thursday June 13, 2019 at her home.
Mary was born on February 17, 1980 in Kenosha, the daughter of James & Janet (Black) Oliak. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Mary was employed as a waitress throughout the years. Her hobbies included spending time with her family & friends.
Survivors include her father, James Oliak of Kenosha; and many other family & friends. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Janet.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 3-4:00PM, with memorial services to follow at 4:00PM.
Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
www.kenosha-funeral-services.com