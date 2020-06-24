Mary Madelyn Ann Tures

1934 - 2020

Mary Madelyn Ann Tures, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home with her children by her side.

She was born on September 15, 1934 in Lannon, WI. She was the daughter of the late Dominic and Virginia Ausonio.

On May 14, 1960 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waukesha, WI, she was united in marriage to Raymond Nicholas Tures. Sadly, he passed away on August 18, 1976.

Mary loved being a homemaker and a mom. She loved cooking and baking-especially Italian food. She loved walking everywhere and would say the Rosary as she walked. Mary was a very kind and caring person. She loved being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic with a strong faith. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and later at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Mary was a strong person with a positive outlook.

Throughout her life, Mary worked at various jobs-the Motor Works, 1st National Bank, The Community Store, KYF Grill and Wendy's. Later in life she received her child care certificate and loved working at the St. Mary's Day Care Center.

She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Mary is survived by her children, Patrick (Sandra) Tures and Theresa (Steven) Kurth; her grandchildren, Michaela, Nathaniel and Benjamin Tures, Ellen, Samuel and Matthew Kurth.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Nicholas Tures; her son, Michael Raymond Tures; her brothers, Justine (Maria) Ausonio and Marcello Ausonio; her sisters, Rose Erke and Ruby (Dave) Scarce.

Funeral services honoring Mary's life will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Mary will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the prayer service at 11:45 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to thank all of Mary's friends and family, especially for all of their love and support and friendship as well as her special caregivers Minnie, Vyga, Alicia, Juana and others for their loving care.

