Mary Martha (Gluntz) Jenkins

1928 - 2020

Mary Martha Jenkins, age 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home in Phoenix, AZ where she lived with her daughter, Barbara.

Mary was born in Green Bay, WI on August 28, 1928, the daughter of Frederick and Nellie (Fahey) Gluntz. She was raised and educated in Milwaukee, WI.

On Flag Day, June 14, 1947 she married Donald Leo Jenkins, the love of her life. Their marriage spanned 64 years. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2012.

In 1959, they moved to Kenosha, WI where they raised four children and were members of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Mary was a full-time wife and mother and worked as a Cashier for National Tea, A&P, and Kohl's Grocery stores, and Villa Capri Laundry.

Family and friends were her passion; her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She enjoyed family game nights and often prepared smorgasbord breakfast and luncheon meals for Don's '19th Hole' Golf Team and anyone else that happened to stop in.

In 2004 they moved to Phoenix, AZ. Mary looked forward to summer and fall seasons spent with family in Wisconsin, and week-end 'wine tour' trips with her daughters.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don of 64 years, a sister, Helen Lamke, three brothers Warren, Daniel, and Edward Gluntz, a son-in-law, David Teeter, and a grandson, Donald Brasfield.

Mary is survived by her children Janice Teeter (Kenosha), Barbara Reeves (Phoenix, AZ), Darlene (Philip) Specht and David (Christina) Jenkins, all of Kenosha.

She is also survived by a brother, Frederick Gluntz of Glendale, AZ,

Nine grandchildren: Kevin (Julie), Jeff, Jeannette, and Shawn Teeter; Joshua and Nathan Specht, Alexandra, MaKayla, and Leanna Jenkins, all of Kenosha;

Eight great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and numerous extended family.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Kenosha; Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ, or charity of choice.

A Memorial service in celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.