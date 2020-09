Mary Martha (Gluntz) Jenkins

1928 - 2020

A Memorial service for Mary, who passed away July 7, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8760 - 37th Ave, Kenosha, on Sunday, September 13th, 2:00 p.m.

Visitation 1:00 p.m. Masks required inside, seating limited.

Full Obituary details printed Sunday, July 12, may be found on Kenosha News online.