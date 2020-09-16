1/1
Mary (Robinson) Nye
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary (Robinson) Nye

1918 - 2020

Mary (Robinson) Nye, was born July 24th, 1918 in Eminence, Missouri. She died September 9, 2020 at Genoa City, WI at Burr Oak Manor.

On March 22, 1958, she married William Irving Nye, Sr. and moved to Joplin, Missouri. They had two sons; William I Nye, Jr., and James E. Nye. James preceded her in death on October 12, 1991.

Upon her husband's death in August 1977, Mary continued working in Missouri.

Mary moved to Kenosha in 2009 to be near her son, Bill, and his wife, Janiece, and family. She was a faithful part of CrossWay Community Church in Bristol, WI for 11 years, known to many as "Grandma Nye."

She has two grandsons who reside in Kenosha: William and his wife, Jessica; Matthew and his wife, Abigail, and six great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held September 17th at 11:00 AM, with 10:00 AM visitation at CrossWay Community Church, Bristol, WI.

We wish to thank Burr Oak Manor Staff, Dr. Jeff Trimark and his staff and Heartland Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
CrossWay Community Church
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
CrossWay Community Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved