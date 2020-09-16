Mary (Robinson) Nye

1918 - 2020

Mary (Robinson) Nye, was born July 24th, 1918 in Eminence, Missouri. She died September 9, 2020 at Genoa City, WI at Burr Oak Manor.

On March 22, 1958, she married William Irving Nye, Sr. and moved to Joplin, Missouri. They had two sons; William I Nye, Jr., and James E. Nye. James preceded her in death on October 12, 1991.

Upon her husband's death in August 1977, Mary continued working in Missouri.

Mary moved to Kenosha in 2009 to be near her son, Bill, and his wife, Janiece, and family. She was a faithful part of CrossWay Community Church in Bristol, WI for 11 years, known to many as "Grandma Nye."

She has two grandsons who reside in Kenosha: William and his wife, Jessica; Matthew and his wife, Abigail, and six great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held September 17th at 11:00 AM, with 10:00 AM visitation at CrossWay Community Church, Bristol, WI.

We wish to thank Burr Oak Manor Staff, Dr. Jeff Trimark and his staff and Heartland Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care.