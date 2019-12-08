Mary R. Heidtman

1943-2019

Mary Rita Heidtman, 76 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at her home.

She was born May 11, 1943, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Rinaldo and Mary (Amendola) Crucianelli and remained a lifelong resident. She worked many years for Pepsi Co., starting in the warehouse and working her way to office manager before her retirement.

On September 19, 1981, she married Robert Heidtman in Kenosha, WI.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; children, Harry Ptak, Christina Ptak, Cathy (Tom) Housaman, and Tracy Ptak; stepchildren, Jennie (Patrick) Smith, Tammy (Mark) Rolfe-Fuller, Robert (Jeni) Heidtman, and Amy (Thomas) Hernandez; siblings, Anne Salas, Edie (Mike) Michelson, sisters-in-law, Elsie Crucianelli and Theresa Crucianelli; grandchildren, Lindsey, Lori, Nicole, Jeff, Kaley and Gracelyn; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Colin, Blake and Elle; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Zalubowski, her granddaughter, Mary Zalubowski, and siblings, Laura Croucher, Rene Crucianelli and Don Crucianelli.

Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

