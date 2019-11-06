Mary Salerno

January 4, 1928 - November 4, 2019

Mary Salerno, age 91 of Kenosha passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Born in Kenosha on January 4, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Frank Salerno and Anna Marie (Cairo) Finizzi and stepdaughter to Armando Finizzi.

She retired from Great Lakes Naval Base after 30 years and one day of service.

Mary was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Her passion for cooking and sewing was a delight to all who shared her company. She loved making clothes for her grand nieces with matching outfits for their dolls, as well as making all her own clothes.

Survivors include her sister, Irene (Salerno) LeWand; her nephew, Norman LeWand; her grandnieces, Torianna and Angelina LeWand as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Along with her father, mother and stepfather, she was preceded in death by her son, Rodney Meade; and her brother, Frank "Kiki" Salerno.

Funeral Services honoring Mary's life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Mary will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of , c/o Nick Pulera, 7527 19th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143, would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com