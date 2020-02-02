Mary Wildenberg

1936-2020

Mary Wildenberg, 83, of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Froedtert South Kenosha.

She was born March 18, 1936, the daughter of the late Ellis and Mary (Ravenscroft) McClenning in Hannibal, Missouri.She graduated High School in Powers, MI. She then attended Olivet Nazarene College.

On January 11, 1958, she married Jack Wildenberg in Tupelo, Mississippi. They moved to Kenosha in 1958 and have resided here since.

She worked at Warwick in Zion, IL, where she met the love of her life, Jack. While raising her family, Mary sold Stanley Home Products. She met a lot of wonderful people during these years. Most recently, Mary was employed by Kenosha Beef until her retirement in 1990.

She was a member of The Well Church. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, card making, playing the piano, and singing in church. Above all else, Mary enjoyed spending time with her friends, children, and especially, her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Jack; Four children, Cindy (Steven) Weidner, David (Odessa) Wildenberg, Lori (Tim) Hanganen, and Lisa Wildenberg; grandchildren, Jessica Simon, Rachael (Joey) Greco, Melanie Weidner, Michael Kutlzer, Laura Kutlzer, Dan Stressler, Ryan Wildenberg, Ellie Wildenberg, Liam Wildenberg, and one on the way; one great-grandson, Bennett Tock; and two stepbrothers, Jim Hoppe and Tom Hoppe.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Kutzler; one brother, Glenn McClenning; two stepbrothers, Jack Hoppe and Bob Hoppe; and stepsister, Francis Maronge.

To know Mary, was to love Mary; she will be greatly missed.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Wendell Friedl, Dr. Mehjabein Khan, and the staff at Froedtert South for their wonderful care.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Well Church, 9001 17th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143, would be appreciated by the family.

