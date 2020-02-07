Kenosha News

Mary Wildenberg (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Wildenberg.
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Wildenberg

1936-2020

Mary Wildenberg, 83, of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Froedtert South Kenosha.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Well Church, 9001 17th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143, would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Mary's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.