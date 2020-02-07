Mary Wildenberg
1936-2020
Mary Wildenberg, 83, of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Froedtert South Kenosha.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Well Church, 9001 17th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143, would be appreciated by the family.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street (262) 654-3533
