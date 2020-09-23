Maryan ""Mary"" Picolo

Maryan "Mary" Picolo, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Ascension St. Francis Hospital at the age of 75.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert of 25 years; her children, Joseph Esposito, Daniel (Donna) Esposito, Robert (Kimberly) Picolo, Jr., Tina (John) Picolo-Sauceda and Tammy (Wade) Wittenberg.

Funeral services honoring Maryan's life will be held privately. Private Inurnment will take place in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Maryan will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to First Presbyterian Church, 1803 83rd Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

