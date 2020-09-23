1/1
Maryan "Mary" Picolo
Maryan ""Mary"" Picolo

Maryan "Mary" Picolo, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Ascension St. Francis Hospital at the age of 75.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert of 25 years; her children, Joseph Esposito, Daniel (Donna) Esposito, Robert (Kimberly) Picolo, Jr., Tina (John) Picolo-Sauceda and Tammy (Wade) Wittenberg.

Funeral services honoring Maryan's life will be held privately. Private Inurnment will take place in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Maryan will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to First Presbyterian Church, 1803 83rd Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
September 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Jeff,Trina,Austin,Logan,Brandon
Trina Layne
Neighbor
September 22, 2020
Deepest Sympathy goes out to the family during this difficult time. May Mary rest in peace and be forever in our memory and hearts. Love Morgan Picolo, Granddaughter
Morgan Picolo
Grandparent
September 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Adelle Bushman
