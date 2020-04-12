MaryAnn Ritacca

December 29, 1932 - April 9, 2020

MaryAnn Ritacca, 87, of Kenosha, passed away at her residence on Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kenosha, on December 29, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John and Annie (Patitucci) Spizzirri.

On October 10, 1959, she married Anthony Ritacca.

MaryAnn worked for Simmons as a parachute maker, for St. Catherine's Hospital in the kitchen, and as a lunch lady for KUSD, but a most of all her job was being a homemaker and caring for her family.

She enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards with friends, and was a member at Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Anthony; her three children, Thomas (Karen) Ritacca, Michael (Chris) Ritacca, and Mary Ann (Rodney) Gillette; six grandchildren, Alyssa (Beau) Lewis, Annelise Ritacca, Johnathan and Robbie Ritacca, Jessica Rosmann, and Jenny Bagley; 8 great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Kim) Spizzirri; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Sarah Bisciglia and Ellen Chiapetta.

Services for MaryAnn were held privately at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to (stjude.org/donate) or the Koss Family Foundation (kossff.org)

The family would like to thank Dr. Antoo and his staff, as well as Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign MaryAnn's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com