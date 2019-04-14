Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MaryAnn Welker.

MaryAnn Welker

1932 - 2019

On April 11, 2019, MaryAnn Welker, 86, passed away into the arms of our Father God, with her children and clergy by her side.

Born in Milwaukee on Sept. 21, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Lesperance. MaryAnn grew up in Milwaukee with her brother, Bill Lesperance.

On Feb. 13, 1954, she was joined in marriage to Jerome Welker. After nearly 59 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2013.

She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. MaryAnn was a dedicated homemaker who was the proud mother of four children. She loved her husband and dearly enjoyed dancing with him. She also liked playing cards, especially Euchre.

Mary is survived by her children, Gary (Christine) Welker of Brighton, Larry (Donna) Welker of Viola, Claude (Diana) Welker of Brighton and Theresa Powdoznik of Kenosha; nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jerome Welker, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Mathew Welker.

Funeral Service honoring MaryAnn's life will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1704 240th Ave., Kansasville. Interment will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1704 240th Ave. Kansasville, WI 53139, would be appreciated.

MaryAnn's family would like to extend their gratitude with a special thank you to Dr. George Poulette and the 3rd Floor Staff at Froedert South – Kenosha Memorial Hospital.

Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101