Matthew S. Klabunde

August 30, 1987 - March 6, 2020

Matthew S. Klabunde, age 32, passed away at Columbia St. Mary Hospital on Friday, March 6, 2020.

He was a 2005 graduate of Bradford High School and for the last four years was an arborist at Forester Tree Service.

He leaves behind his awesome son, Darby "Darbleton" Klabunde and his girlfriend, Erica Albright. He is also survived by his mother, Teresa Klabunde and his brother, Ryan Klabunde (Ashley Lesak).

In keeping with Matt's generous spirit, Matt donated his organs to give others the gift of life.

A casual gathering for the celebration of Matt's life will be held on March 29th at the Union Club, Hall B, 3030 39th Avenue, Kenosha from Noon to 2PM.

In lieu of flowers or monetary donations we ask that you become a registered organ donor or plant a tree.