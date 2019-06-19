Maxine (Marge) Mellor-Knepshield

1938-2019

Maxine (Marge) Mellor-Knepshield passed away surrounded by family on June 3, 2019.

Marge was born on Aug. 9, 1938, in Kenosha Wis., the daughter of Richard and Isabel (Garcia) Picazo. She was educated in Kenosha.

In 1960, she was united in holy matrimony to Donald Mellor in Kenosha.

Donald preceded her in death in 1984. They had three children Eric, Glenda and Anne.

In addition to being a homemaker, Marge has been a Cub Scout Den Mother, served on the P.T.A, worked as a volunteer at Kenosha Hospital and was a member of the DeMolay Mothers Club. After receiving an Associate Degree in Accounting from Gateway Technical College, Marge worked in the Accounting and Payroll fields for Ruffalo Decorating Company, Pellizzi, Perkins and Gorman (PPG) and Vista International Packaging.

In 1986 Marge married Thomas Knepshield from Middletown Ohio. They lived in Kenosha until moving to Florida last year.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Knepshield, brothers Robert (Noni) and Richard (Sally) Picazo. Sisters, Constance and Augusta Picazo. Marge is survived by children Eric (Susan) Mellor, Glenda (Drew) Short, Anne (Larry) Hayes and Patricia (Chris) Ament.

Marge is also survived by bonus (step) children Michael (Lou Anne) Knepshield, Scott (Mary) Knepshield, Dianne (Bob) Deans, 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Interment will be in Kenosha on Aug. 11, 2019.