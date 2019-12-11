Maxine L. (Dixon) Sprague

Maxine L. (Dixon) Sprague, 101, of Menomonie, WI formerly of Silver Lake, WI and Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting in with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Elwin United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Maxine was born in Gibson City, IL on January 6, 1918, to proud parents, Arthur & Cora (Lake) Dixon. She spent many good years growing up in Sullivan, IL. In 1936, Maxine married her sweetheart, Carroll R. Sprague on Valentine's Day. Maxine enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her family and friends. Maxine and Carroll were members of Elwin United Methodist Church. The couple enjoyed traveling throughout their lifetime on many wonderful adventures. Maxine and Carroll are both greatly missed.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother (Arthur Dixon, Jr.) and daughter-in-law (Gene Oates).

Surviving are sons; Larry, FL and James (Eileen), WI, grandchildren; Karen, Lisa, Danny, FL, and Dawn (Jim), WI; great-grandchildren; Brandy, Angie, Jessica, Kiersten, FL, Allysha, WI and Tiffany, WI.